China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CHNR opened at $2.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.03. China Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $4.40.
About China Natural Resources
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Natural Resources
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.