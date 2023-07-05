ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Stock Price Down 2.1%

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Free Report) shares traded down 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.16 and last traded at $23.19. 6,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 19,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average is $23.99.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Cuts Dividend

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES ( NASDAQ:IMOS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.44 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 11.12%.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.5007 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,168,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 147,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 59,979 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 52,258 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 4th quarter worth about $1,072,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 49,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

Featured Stories

