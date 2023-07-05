CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Shares Gap Down to $11.35

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.35, but opened at $11.03. CI Financial shares last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 672 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC cut CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut CI Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

CI Financial Trading Down 2.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXXF ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $471.72 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

