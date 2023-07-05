Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.42

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.42 and last traded at $59.16, with a volume of 10393 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.48.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CMPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Cimpress from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Cimpress in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Cimpress from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.
Cimpress Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth about $1,019,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Cimpress by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.
About Cimpress
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cimpress
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.