Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Price Down 3%

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) shares traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $479.99 and last traded at $481.93. 38,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 342,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $497.08.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 680.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

