Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Trading 5.6% Higher

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) was up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $3.02. Approximately 136,067 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,363,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CIFR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (up from $2.70) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Compass Point started coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cipher Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Cipher Mining Trading Up 12.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIFR. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cipher Mining by 72.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 373.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

