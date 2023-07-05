Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Lowered by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 226,386 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 3.0% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $45,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,588 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.7% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 120.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 19,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 10,579 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,893 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 74,063 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $51.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

