Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.19 and last traded at $76.14. Approximately 2,108,601 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 17,610,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup downgraded Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.48.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. The business had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 14,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $821,590.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,397.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 14,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $821,590.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,397.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 74,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $5,206,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,811 shares of company stock worth $16,565,904 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,845 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth $381,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 54.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,417 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 33,762 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 171,400 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 149,704 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 24,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.