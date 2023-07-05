Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.72. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Cuts Dividend

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 23.2%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,200.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 70.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 280,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 115,705 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 8,001.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 144,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 48,163 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 31.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

