Comparing APA (NASDAQ:APA) and TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO)

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) and TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares APA and TXO Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APA $12.13 billion 0.87 $3.67 billion $6.15 5.54 TXO Partners $414.33 million 1.58 -$7.67 million N/A N/A

APA has higher revenue and earnings than TXO Partners.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APA 19.72% 158.38% 17.46% TXO Partners N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares APA and TXO Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for APA and TXO Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APA 1 6 9 1 2.59 TXO Partners 0 0 2 1 3.33

APA presently has a consensus target price of $46.94, indicating a potential upside of 37.81%. TXO Partners has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.88%. Given TXO Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TXO Partners is more favorable than APA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.7% of APA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of TXO Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of APA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

APA pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. TXO Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. APA pays out 16.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. APA has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

APA beats TXO Partners on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline. APA Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About TXO Partners

TXO Energy Partners, L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was formerly known as MorningStar Partners, L.P. and changed its name to TXO Energy Partners, L.P. in January 2023. TXO Energy Partners, L.P. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

