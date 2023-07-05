Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $46.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.69.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CAG opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.71.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,025,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,755,000 after purchasing an additional 212,269 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 73,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,836 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

