Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stake Lessened by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,796,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Constellation Brands by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,928,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,514,000 after buying an additional 1,346,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after buying an additional 908,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,286,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $247.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.93. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of -135.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -194.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.90.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

