Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Lowered to $275.00 at Barclays

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $277.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.12% from the company’s current price.

STZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.90.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $247.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.93.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.