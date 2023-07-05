Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Raised to $275.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $270.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.12% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.38 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $247.47 on Monday. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $261.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Constellation Brands by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,432,000 after buying an additional 3,961,836 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after buying an additional 908,486 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,863,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,055,000 after purchasing an additional 50,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

