Contrasting Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) and UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) and UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.2% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Firsthand Technology Value Fund and UC Asset’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firsthand Technology Value Fund $6.32 million 0.69 -$64.14 million ($8.93) -0.07 UC Asset $4.53 million 0.48 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

UC Asset has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Firsthand Technology Value Fund.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and UC Asset, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Firsthand Technology Value Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A UC Asset 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Firsthand Technology Value Fund and UC Asset’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firsthand Technology Value Fund N/A -38.28% -30.35% UC Asset N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UC Asset has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UC Asset beats Firsthand Technology Value Fund on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings. In addition, it also makes investments in connection with the acquisition or divestiture of companies or divisions of companies. The fund seeks to invest through direct investments in private companies, negotiations with selling shareholders, and in organized secondary marketplaces for private securities. It may also invest in micro-cap publicly traded companies and also make investments in securities of public companies. The fund seeks to invest in private technology, information technology, cleantech sector, and companies that possess patents and other defensible intellectual property rights with a focus on Internet, consumer electronics, computer hardware, computer software, social networking, computer peripherals, solar photovoltaic, energy efficiency, solid-state lighting, water purification, wind-generated electricity, fuel cells, bio-fuels, electronic components, semiconductors, telecommunications, and advanced materials. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources. It invests primarily in equity securities of private companies in the United States. However the fund also invests in securities of public companies located outside of the United States. It seeks to invest between $1 million and $10 million each in its investee companies. The fund structures its equity investments as preferred stock, common stock, warrants, limited partnership interests, options, other beneficial ownership interests, convertible debt, short term debt investments, high-yield bonds, and distressed debt. It prefers to control, be represented on, or have observer rights on the board of directors of a portfolio company. The fund seeks to exit its investments through strategic acquisition by other industry participants, initial public offering of common stock, or other capital market transaction.

About UC Asset

UC Asset, LP, a limited partnership, invests in real estate for development and redevelopment in the Atlanta area. Its investments primarily consist of ownership interests in residential and commercial properties for redevelopment in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The company also focuses to invest in and develop properties located in communities adjacent to airports and/or central business districts for shared home-office accommodations; and invest in hospitality properties. In addition, it invests in debt investment in the form of promissory notes or private loans. UCF Asset LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

