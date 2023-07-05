Contrasting Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX) and Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX – Free Report) and Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Fresh Tracks Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresh Tracks Therapeutics -232.77% -145.43% -115.73% Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A -23.36% -22.53%

Volatility & Risk

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.47, suggesting that its share price is 247% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresh Tracks Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and Acumen Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 455.40%. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 217.54%. Given Fresh Tracks Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fresh Tracks Therapeutics is more favorable than Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresh Tracks Therapeutics $6.94 million 0.61 -$21.10 million ($4.72) -0.15 Acumen Pharmaceuticals $1.44 million 141.33 -$42.86 million ($1.11) -4.47

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Acumen Pharmaceuticals. Acumen Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Acumen Pharmaceuticals beats Fresh Tracks Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops FRTX-02 (BBI-02), an oral DYRK1A inhibitor that is completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; FRTX-10 (BBI-10), a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases; and FRTX-03, a topical DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of mild-to-moderate skin conditions, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with Carna Biosciences, Inc., and Voronoi Inc. The company was formerly known as Brickell Biotech, Inc. and changed its name to Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2022. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Tracks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.