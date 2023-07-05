Contrasting George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) & AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG)

George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Free Report) and AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares George Risk Industries and AmpliTech Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio George Risk Industries $20.74 million 2.51 $3.57 million N/A N/A AmpliTech Group $18.41 million 1.24 -$680,000.00 ($0.13) -18.15

George Risk Industries has higher revenue and earnings than AmpliTech Group.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

George Risk Industries has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmpliTech Group has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for George Risk Industries and AmpliTech Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score George Risk Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A AmpliTech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of George Risk Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of AmpliTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. 33.1% of AmpliTech Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares George Risk Industries and AmpliTech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets George Risk Industries 17.60% 7.44% 6.72% AmpliTech Group -6.86% -4.37% -3.46%

Summary

George Risk Industries beats AmpliTech Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About George Risk Industries

(Free Report)

George Risk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. The company offers computer keyboards, proximity switches, security alarm components and systems, pool access alarms, EZ Duct wire covers, water sensors, electronic switching devices, security switches, and wire and cable installation tools, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, liquid detection sensors, and raceway wire covers. Its products are used for residential, commercial, industrial, and government installations. The company sells its products to security alarm distributors, alarm installers, original equipment manufacturers, and distributors of off-the-shelf keyboards. George Risk Industries, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is based in Kimball, Nebraska.

About AmpliTech Group

(Free Report)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains. It also provides specialty microwave block downconverters used as a test device on satellite access point antennas; specialty microwave 1:2 Tx protection switch panels that is used in satellite communication earth stations; desktop/benchtop and compact wideband power amplifiers used in SATCOM rack mount systems, as well as test equipment used in integrators and manufacturers of various communications systems, such as cellular base stations, simulators, and point to point wireless radios; and waveguide to coaxial adapters for SATCOM and satellite internet gateway systems. In addition, the company offers cryogenic amplifiers for quantum computing, medical, RF imaging, research and development, space communications, accelerators, radiometry, and telephony applications; and cryogenic and non-cryogenic 4g/5g small cell subsystems for high-speed networks and airline Wi-Fi systems. Further, it provides custom assembly designs and non-recurring engineering services on a project-by-project basis, as well as IC packaging and lids products. The company serves aerospace, government, defense, commercial satellite, and wireless industries through sales representatives and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and South Asia. AmpliTech Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

