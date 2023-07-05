Contrasting Northway Financial (NWYF) and Its Competitors

Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Free Report) is one of 287 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Northway Financial to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Northway Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northway Financial N/A N/A N/A Northway Financial Competitors 34.28% 10.23% 0.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Northway Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Northway Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Northway Financial Competitors 1115 3405 3141 15 2.27

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Northway Financial and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 343.32%. Given Northway Financial’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Northway Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northway Financial and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Northway Financial N/A N/A 35.61 Northway Financial Competitors $2.26 billion $631.26 million 250.18

Northway Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Northway Financial. Northway Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Northway Financial competitors beat Northway Financial on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

About Northway Financial

Northway Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northway Bank, a commercial bank that engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and municipal deposit accounts; certificates of deposit (CD); and debit and credit cards. It also provides mortgages; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile, ATV, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; personal loans and lines of credit; savings or CD secured loans; municipal loan products; business acquisition financing; and working capital lines of credit, equipment financing and term loans, residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, and small business administration loans, as well as letters of credit. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking services; cash management services comprising account analysis and reconciliation, automated sweep, automated clearing house, deposit express, lockbox, online wire transfer, and CD imaging; overdraft prevention and protection services; and investment and insurance products. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in North Conway, New Hampshire.

