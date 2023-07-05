Contrasting SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) and Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Free Report) and Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and Everbridge’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SharpLink Gaming $7.29 million 1.13 -$15.23 million N/A N/A Everbridge $431.89 million 2.57 -$61.17 million ($1.98) -13.74

SharpLink Gaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Everbridge.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A Everbridge -12.90% -3.52% -0.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and Everbridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

26.9% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Everbridge shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Everbridge shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for SharpLink Gaming and Everbridge, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A Everbridge 0 5 1 0 2.17

Everbridge has a consensus price target of $32.63, suggesting a potential upside of 19.90%. Given Everbridge’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Everbridge is more favorable than SharpLink Gaming.

Risk and Volatility

SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everbridge has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SharpLink Gaming beats Everbridge on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SharpLink Gaming



SharpLink Gaming Ltd. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network. It operates a performance marketing platform, which owns and operates state-specific web domains to attract, acquire, and drive local sports betting and casino traffic directly to the company's sportsbook and casino partners, which are licensed to operate in each respective state; and offers sports betting data to sports media publishers. It also provides iGaming and affiliate marketing network, which focuses on delivering quality traffic and player acquisitions, and retention and conversions to global iGaming operator partners worldwide; and development, hosting, operations, maintenance, and service of free-to-play games and contests. In addition, the company owns and operates various real-money fantasy sports and sports simulation games and mobile apps on its platform; and is licensed or authorized to operate in every state in the United States, where fantasy sports play is legal and in which SportsHub has elected to operate based on the financial viability of operating there. SharpLink Gaming Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Everbridge



Everbridge, Inc. engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The company was founded by Cinta Putra and Steve Kirchmeier in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

