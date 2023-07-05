Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 288.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $272.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.90. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $274.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.99.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 14.33%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.00.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $2,351,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,042 shares in the company, valued at $29,169,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

