Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,159.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,729 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $296.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $365.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $274.98 and a 200-day moving average of $288.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.04. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

