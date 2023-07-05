Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $115,000 Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Titan International were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 5,040.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Titan International by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan International in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $733.54 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. Titan International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $17.29.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Titan International had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $548.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

