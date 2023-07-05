Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mercer International were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Mercer International by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 21.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MERC opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. Mercer International Inc. has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Free Report ) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.70 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Mercer International’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Mercer International from $15.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Mercer International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Mercer International from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

