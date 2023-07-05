Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 12,392 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 3.2% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $47,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,281,933 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.3 %

META opened at $286.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $732.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $289.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.80.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on META shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

