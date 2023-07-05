Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,108 Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in LegalZoom.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 155,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,607,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,343,000 after buying an additional 480,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 32,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LZ. TheStreet raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded LegalZoom.com from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $13.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. LegalZoom.com’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

