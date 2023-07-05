Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.59.

Corteva Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

