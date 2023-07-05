Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 2,888 WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,888 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in WSFS Financial by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $167,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 40.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.98.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.26). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 13.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson upgraded WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at WSFS Financial

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Christine Elizabeth Davis bought 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.11 per share, with a total value of $27,219.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,753 shares in the company, valued at $59,794.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

