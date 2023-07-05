Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys 640 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in UGI by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in UGI by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.75 and a 200 day moving average of $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $43.75.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.19%.

In other UGI news, CEO Roger Perreault acquired 3,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $99,748.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,677.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UGI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

