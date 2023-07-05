Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys New Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 381.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.14.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

