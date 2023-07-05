Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys Shares of 6,776 Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 296.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter worth about $103,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALTG opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.43 million, a PE ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 1.58.

Alta Equipment Group Announces Dividend

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Alta Equipment Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $420.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.80 million. Analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Alta Equipment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Insider Activity at Alta Equipment Group

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $497,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,112,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,358,570.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 50,847 shares of company stock valued at $701,982. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Further Reading

