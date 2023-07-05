Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $106,000 Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of G. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,702,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,086,000 after buying an additional 76,550 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 4.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,416,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,094,000 after buying an additional 218,978 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 103,311.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,723,000 after buying an additional 4,933,114 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Genpact by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,498,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,350,000 after buying an additional 1,467,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Genpact by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,340,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,005,000 after buying an additional 74,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $1,520,115.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,725.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $2,192,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at $35,321,569.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $1,520,115.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,725.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 308,144 shares of company stock worth $12,608,145. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE G opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.56. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 25.74%. On average, analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

Featured Stories

