Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $109,000 Stock Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $572,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.5% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 1.0% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 423,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 8.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 442,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOD opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.26. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $34.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.90.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $618.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.70 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MOD shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $459,633.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 299,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,068.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 15,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $459,633.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 299,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,068.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 17,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $560,292.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,471.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

