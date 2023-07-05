Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $106,000 in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 2.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Manitowoc in the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 43.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 59.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,827,000 after purchasing an additional 95,428 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average is $15.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.41. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $508.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Manitowoc’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTW shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Manitowoc from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Manitowoc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

Manitowoc Profile

(Free Report)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.