Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $109,000 in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Bird in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Blue Bird by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,691,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Blue Bird in the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Blue Bird by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 15,831 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Blue Bird by 705.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 246,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 215,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. Blue Bird Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.96.

Insider Activity

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 838.58%. The business had revenue of $299.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 3,450,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $69,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,237,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,725,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,805,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,103,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 3,450,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $69,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Blue Bird from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

