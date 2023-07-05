Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Lowers Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FITB. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

Insider Activity

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

In related news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.70.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

