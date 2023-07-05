Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $108,000 Investment in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ashland by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,680,000 after acquiring an additional 61,216 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 1.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,857,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,392,000 after purchasing an additional 21,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,762,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,425,000 after purchasing an additional 33,518 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 8.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,321,000 after purchasing an additional 111,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 33.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,092,000 after purchasing an additional 259,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

NYSE:ASH opened at $87.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.71. Ashland Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $114.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). Ashland had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 21.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.65%.

Analyst Ratings

ASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ashland in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ashland from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ashland from $129.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ashland in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

