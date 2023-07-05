Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIMS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.09.

Insider Activity

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 3.1 %

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 85,729 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $772,418.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,514,481.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 10,233 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $101,204.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 435,545 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,307,540.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 255,289 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,776 in the last three months. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $12.34.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Articles

