Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 10,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Down 0.2 %

LNTH opened at $83.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.89. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Insider Activity

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.65 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $146,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 92,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,082,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $146,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 92,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,082,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $993,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,754,089.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,502 shares of company stock worth $2,004,865. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNTH. SVB Securities boosted their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

Lantheus Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

