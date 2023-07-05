Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 3,981 TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TowneBank by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,371,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,777,000 after purchasing an additional 87,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TowneBank by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,713,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,298,000 after purchasing an additional 84,413 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TowneBank by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,380,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,262,000 after purchasing an additional 148,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 24.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,809,000 after acquiring an additional 333,828 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,283,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,598,000 after acquiring an additional 303,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on TowneBank from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on TowneBank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TowneBank from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.94. TowneBank has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $33.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $224.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.79 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 22.91%. Analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

