Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Reduces Stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter worth $58,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $31.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.09. Perion Network Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $42.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Perion Network had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $145.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PERI. Stifel Nicolaus cut Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 24th. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Perion Network from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perion Network in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

