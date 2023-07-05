Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Sells 1,595 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

RAMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

Shares of RAMP opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.13. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $29.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.13.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $148.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.85 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

