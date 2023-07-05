Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Sells 5,139 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC reduced its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,139 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 202,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the first quarter worth $513,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter worth $2,175,000. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 73,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Celestica by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 16,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celestica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Celestica from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Celestica Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE CLS opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.50. Celestica Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 2.09.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celestica

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.