Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Sells 514 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC trimmed its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 39.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 85.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth $70,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atkore alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Atkore in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Atkore Stock Performance

NYSE ATKR opened at $154.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 2.22. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $157.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $895.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.20 million. Atkore had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 66.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In other Atkore news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $181,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.