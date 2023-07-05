Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Sells 927 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lowered its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,798,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,311,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $78.27 on Wednesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $101.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.33.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $374.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.86 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.57.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

