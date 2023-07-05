Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes $105,000 Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VST. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 575.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,289,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,240 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2,443.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,407 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth $32,716,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth $27,879,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,967,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

NYSE VST opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 30.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.204 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -105.13%.

In other news, Director Julie A. Lagacy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.84 per share, with a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at $420,367.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

