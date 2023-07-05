Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes $108,000 Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 498 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in First Solar by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSLR opened at $191.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.47 and a 200-day moving average of $187.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 490.76 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $232.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.12.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at $18,029,895.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total value of $2,185,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,289,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,448 shares of company stock worth $12,182,857 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

