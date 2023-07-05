Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.21.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE PCOR opened at $64.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.15 and a beta of 0.59. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $213.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 36.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 29,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $1,691,038.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,830,016.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 29,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $1,691,038.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,830,016.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $144,643.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,921 shares of company stock worth $7,479,808 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

