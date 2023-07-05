Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 95,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $160.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.67. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $194.68. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 67.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $246.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. Research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $112,140.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

