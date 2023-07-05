Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTNR. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $552,669.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,517,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,738,201.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $552,669.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,517,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,738,201.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $533,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,450,608 shares in the company, valued at $43,604,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy stock opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $14.64.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $691.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.53 million. Vertex Energy had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 36.41%. Equities analysts expect that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VTNR shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Vertex Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

