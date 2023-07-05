Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Trims Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC cut its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 733 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 173.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,790,000 after purchasing an additional 477,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,414,000 after acquiring an additional 476,084 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 379.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,939,000 after acquiring an additional 324,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $30,493,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1,465.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,281,000 after acquiring an additional 152,000 shares in the last quarter.

NSIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $146.38 on Wednesday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $147.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

